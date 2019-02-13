Residents urged to go to energy plant updates

Residents are being urged to take the opportunity to find out more about proposals for the Boston Alternative Energy Facility at a series of events starting this Friday.

The second round of Public Information Days are being held to provide more details of the huge proposals for a state-of-the-art power generation plant at the Riverside Industrial Estate which will use household waste to generate energy.

Those behind the scheme say it will create around 300 jobs during construction and about 80 permanent jobs once up and running, as well as making a sizeable contribution to achieving the UK’s target of generating at least 15% of its power through renewable sources.

They say it will deliver enough energy to power the equivalent of 66% of Lincolnshire’s households.

The first round of consultation events were held in September last year.

Those attending will be asked to leave their feedback on the latest plans and will have the opportunity to talk to the project team. Friday’s event is at Wyberton Parish Hall between noon and 4pm, followed by one at St Thomas’ Church Hall, Boston, on Saturday at the same times.

Next week will see events at Ridlington Centre on Sibsey Lane on Wednesday, Fishtoft Pavillion on Thursday, and Frampton Church Hall on Friday, all between 3pm and 7pm.

The final event takes place on Saturday 23 February at St Nicholas Community Centre, Fishtoft Road, between 1pm and 5pm.

The facility will generate power from one million tonnes of processed Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), which will come from ‘black bag’ household waste shipped into the site from elsewhere in the UK.

The proposed facility includes a purpose-built wharf with cranes for unloading and removing RDF from the ships, a storage area and an RDF processing facility, including storage silos. The facility will also include a lightweight aggregate plant to process the residues from gasification into aggregate. A visitor centre will be provided to allow people to visit the facility and find out about how it works.

Rachel Wild, spokesperson for the Boston Alternative Energy Facility, said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the first Public Information Days in September 2018 and offered comments on the proposed facility. The feedback received from these events was largely positive and has helped to shape the proposals as they progress. This second round of consultation will provide an update on the project, including environmental aspects, and give a further opportunity for the community to leave feedback.”

You can find out more about the proposals at www.bostonaef.co.uk