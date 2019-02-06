REVEALED: Exciting plans for a huge disused warehouse site in Boston

Ambitious plans to convert a sprawling old warehouse into a new community hub for the Boston area have been discussed at an open day.

The project involves plans to refurbish and transform the redundant six building complex in Hubberts Bridge, previously the old Kingsway tyre plant, to create a shared community space called The Hub.

Sam Beeson and Linda Baxter with trustees and local trades people in side the warehouse. EMN-190402-091452001

The idea is the brainchild of Sam Beeson, who runs local theatre school The Biz Boston.

Together with Linda Baxter, who runs Evolution Martial Arts in the town, the pair hope to create spaces for various groups, clubs and hobby classes, along with a café area. The facilities will also have a ‘special needs focus’ - in order to cater for people of all abilities.

“The Hub is a vision of a group of 10 like-minded people who spoke to members of the local community and are trying to create what we need,” said Sam. “It will be a facility that is affordable to access for groups, parties and events.”

The Hub would be run on a not-for-profit basis, with profits being invested back into the community facility, by offering free fun days and group sponsorships.

“The Biz Boston will also be based in The Hub, offering performing arts and music classes to anyone aged two to 102 years old,” said Sam. “It’s really important the environment is not only safe but a happy one.”

Linda added: “We want to be a part of The Hub as it’s important to us to get the community involved, and be one great big team in helping others from all walks of life and abilities.”

An offer has been accepted on the building complex, and Sam said once the purchase is complete she hopes The Hub will be ready to open its doors some 12 to 18 months after.

Sam went on: “We will put the café out to tender so a local person can run their business from this beautiful space and also have numerous rooms for one-off hire, weekly or regular.

“We have one more large long-term let available and are hoping for someone to join us who wants to make Boston better - to provide a service that the community supports and engages in.

“The possibilities are endless but we do need the community to get behind us to drive the project forward.”

The pair already have a group of nine volunteer trustees to get the project up and running. The group is now looking for volunteers to help with the project and also sponsors to help refurbish the building and support the community activities.

Sam added: “If you are wanting to start a group, have a few hours a week free and are happy to help, please get in contact and email us via the hub-boston @gmx.com.”

