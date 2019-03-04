Road near Boston to be closed for major repair scheme using innovative recycling technique

An innovative re-cycling road repair technique is to be used on a second section of Fodder Dyke Bank in Midville, between Stickney and Friskney.

The £200,000 project is needed as a result of damage caused by subsidence over the years, and will focus on the area adjacent to the Hobhole Drain.

Work starts on Saturday 23 March, and is expected to finish by Friday 5 April,

The work will use an innovative technique in which the existing carriageway will be recycled. The top section of the road will be crushed and mixed with other material to create a new base layer. A new surface will then be installed and this will be further strengthened with an underlying steel mesh, which will resist the effects of the ground movement that occurs on Fenland roads.

Because of the nature of the work, the road will need to be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, throughout the project, although access to both Hobhole Bank and Station Road will be maintained.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via the A16 Sibsey, the B1184 Old Leake, and the A17 Friskney Eaudyke.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’ve had a lot of success with this new approach over the last few years. Not only is it quicker than more traditional methods, but it’s also less expensive - it really is a win-win.

“This is a big job and there will be some disruption while the work is carried out. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause, but you can rest assured that the end result will be worth it.

“Last year we invested around £61m in highways, which allowed us to repair over 100,000 potholes, resurface around 85 miles of road, and much more. And we’ve earmarked a further £66m for highways maintenance this year.”

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.