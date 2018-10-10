Rotary club launches shoe box appeal

The annual festive shoe box appeal run by the Rotary Club of St Botolph has returned.

The scheme gives people in the Boston area the chance to spread some festive joy to families in need in Eastern European countries.

People are being encouraged to collect a shoe box from St Botolph’s Church (The Stump) and fill it with gifts, before returning it to the church with £2 attached to help pay for transport costs by Saturday, November 10.

The club has set itself a target of 350 boxes for 2018, having collected 314 last year.

Support will once again be given by Staniland and Fishtoft academies, the Methodist churches of Boston, and the Stump itself.

“Boston folk have always been magnificent in supporting the St Botolph Rotary Club’s annual Shoebox Appeal,” said, John Wright, organiser, adding: “I found that donating a box of presents not only brings a little happiness to those receiving it but also does the same for the givers.”

Pictured is Rotarian Ivan Spencer during last year’s appeal.