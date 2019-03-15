SCAM ALERT: Boston Council warning over text messages claiming to offer Council Tax refund

Boston Council has issued a scam alert after a resident received a text message telling them they are due a council tax refund.

The Council has warned that it would not send out messages this way and urging anyone who receives them to ignore them.

The resident who got the message was asked to click on a link to claim their money back.

A council spokeswoman said: "A scam doing the rounds has arrived in Boston with a caller alerting us to a text they received advising they are due a council tax refund.

"A warning had previously been issued to say fraudsters may contact you claiming to be from Boston Borough Council to tell you that you are due a council tax rebate, but asking that you

pay up front to release the refund.

"A resident has now received a text inviting them to click a link so they can claim the money back.

"This is not something that Boston Borough Council would send out so please do not reply or click on any links. Ignore any such requests and please report any communication to the council on 01205 314200."