School backs Salvation Army

Pupils and staff at Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy helped spread some festive cheer at Christmas by donating gifts to children who might not otherwise receive a present.

The toys, books, DVDs and other items were donated by the school –part of the David Ross Education Trust – in aid of the Salvation Army’s Present Appeal.

Jonathan Harris, principal, said: “At Thomas Middlecott Academy, we encourage our students to be proactive and positive members of our local community.”

“Working in partnership with our local Salvation Army branch, this activity has helped our students to think about what life is like for children who are less fortunate than themselves and it has encouraged them to provide help to those who are in need.

“The students were so proud to hand the items over to the Salvation Army, knowing that they have made a difference to someone else’s life.”

Other festive activities for the school this year included making decorations for the village’s Christmas tree festival.