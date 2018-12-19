School’s festive fundraiser and other Neighbourhood News

Here’s a scene from the Christmas fair held by Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years’s PTA.

The event, held at Bicker Village Hall, raised more than £1,000.

Pictured are mum Kirsty Malone with (from left) Genevieve, Coco and Lola.

GOSBERTON

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship will be held at Des and Rene Curtis’ home on Friday, December 21, at 2pm.

* Carol services

A carol service will be held at St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Sunday, December 23, at 10am, with refreshments afterwards. All welcome.

Gosberton Methodists’ carol service is on Sunday, December 23, at 6pm.

* Nativity

A Nativity service will be held at St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Christmas Eve at 4pm, followed by Midnight Mass at 11.30pm.

* Christmas service

The only service in Gosberton on Christmas morning is at the Baptist Church, in Spalding Road, at 10am. All welcome.

* Good Companion’s

The Gosberton Good Companion’s club held its Christmas meeting in the Public Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

It started with a Christmas lunch and was followed by entertainment by a vocal duo.

There was a big Christmas raffle and all enjoyed a piece of Christmas cake.

The Good Companion’s Club is looking forward to a big celebration on Tuesday, January 8, when it celebrates its 60th anniversary. The festivities will be in the Public Hall from 12.30-6.30pm, with a buffet and entertainment.

* Baptist carol service

A congregation of more than 30 enjoyed a carol service in the Gosberton Baptist Church on Thursday.

The church was decorated with fairy lights, candles and tea lights, Christmas trees and other festive decorations by Annie Weatherly-Barton, plus floral arrangements by members and friends of the church.

The service was led by the minister, the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton, with Rene Curtis acting as organist.

PowerPoint presentations were compiled by Mrs Weatherly-Barton.

A short sketch was presented by the Mr Weatherly-Barton, the Rev Ian Walters and Mrs Weatherly-Barton.

Afterwards, all enjoyed mince pies provided by Rene Curtis and served by members and friends of the church.

* Women’s Institute

Gosberton Women’s Institute (WI) welcomed members and guests from Pode Hole, Pinchbeck, Tollgate and Swineshead WIs to the December meeting in the Public Hall.

The evening began with a performance by the Gosberton Church Handbell Choir – a newly formed group who gave their rendition of popular Christmas tunes. It was the first time they had performed to an audience and their efforts were very well received, the group reported.

Susan Farrent then gave members a demonstration of two Christmas arrangements for the table and also had some ideas for homemade seasonal decorations.

The buffet supper was enjoyed by all and the special Christmas raffle was a great success, the group noted.

During the evening, donations were made to LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service), instead of members sending cards.

Members were reminded that the annual subscription fees are due; the treasurer will be pleased to receive them in January.

Anyone who has a claim for expenses should present it before the end of December so that accounts can be finalised.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, January 8, when it will be a members’ Poems and Puddings evening. This will see members reciting poems or supplying a pudding for others to enjoy.

Enquiries to Eileen Johnson on 01775 750553.

* House School

Gosberton House School held its carol concert on Friday.

* Quiz

More than 50 people had fun at a Christmas quiz in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday.

Questions were set by Sarah Wright, with Sue Wayman as the question master.

Some came along in fancy dress and the winner, chosen by the volume of applause, was Harley Rose as an elf.

Rowland Perry baked festive puddings.

Refreshments were served by Rowland and Rona Perry, Sarah Wright, Les Stevenson, Phyllis Baxter, and Sue Wayman.

Each table had a Christmas cracker and sweets and there was a large raffle with Christmas-themed prizes.

The raffle tickets were sold by Sarah Wright and door steward was Rona Perry.

Winners of the quiz with a top score of 59 were ‘Pam’s People’ and the prize of a wooden spoon went, appropriately, to the ‘Wooden Spooner’s Team’.

The evening was organised by Rowland and Rona Perry.

Rowland thanked all present for supporting the event and for their support during the year, plus Sarah for setting the questions, Sue for announcing them, those who gave raffle prizes, and the kitchen staff.

The next event at the hall is a bingo on January 18.

CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Holy Communion

St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church have a service of Holy Communion at 9am on Christmas Day morning.

* United service

On Sunday, December 30, the service at the Clough Methodist church will be united with members from the Salem Street congregation,

They will be led by Lt Colonels Peter and Sylvia Daiziel.

It starts at 10.30am

* Carols by Candlelight

A congregation of about 100 enjoyed a Carols by Candlelight service in the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church on Sunday.

It was led by Jane Stacey and her choir.

Jane planned the service, and directed and accompanied the choir.

They were welcomed by the vicar, the Rev Ian Walters.

Brian and Jane Tidswell had decorated the church with numerous candles.

Afterwards, mince pies, sausage rolls, punch, coffee and tea were served by Sally Spridgen, Sue Murphy, and Bobby Mowbray.

A vote of thanks was given to members of the Parochial Church Council and friends of the church for providing refreshments.

* Primary school

Clough and Risegate Community Primary School presented a ‘Christmas around the world’ evening on Monday.

Refreshments including mince pies were on offer for a donation to Parent and Teacher Association funds and also the church.

The event was held in the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s church hall.

STICKFORD

* History group

Coningsby and Tattershall Ukulele Band will be providing the entertainment at Stickford Local History Group’s next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, December 20) in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come to this festive evening of music.

Admission costs £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

* Carol service

A carol service will be held at St Helen’s Church, Stickford, on Saturday, December 22, at 3pm.

After the carol service mulled wine, tea, coffee and mince pies will be served.

Everyone is welcome.

