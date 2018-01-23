School’s winter clothing donation

Pupils at Boston High School have donated hundreds of winter clothes for a women’s charity.

The pupils held a non-uniform day in aid of Boston Women’s Aid, now known as SoLDAS, where, instead of bringing in £1 to pay, students were asked to bring in items of winter clothing.

A spokesman for the school said: “We thought this was a terrific idea to continue having more personal and unique non uniform days and to help out others at Christmas time: a time of giving. We were very grateful to everyone who donated and helped!”