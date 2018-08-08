School staff’s Ben Nevis climb in aid of autism cause

Two staff members at schools in the Boston area are to take on the UK’s highest mountain for charity.

This Saturday, Ellie Middleton, 29, a teaching assistant at Boston Pioneers Free School Academy, and Jess Preval, 22, a teacher at Sutterton Fourfields CofE Primary School, will attempt to climb Ben Nevis for the National Autistic Society (NAS).

Ellie Middleton, of Boston Pioneers Free School Academy, the other half of the fundraising team.

Ellie, from Boston, and Jess, from Spalding, met as colleagues at Swineshead Primary School. It was there they discovered a shared passion for supporting people with autism.

Jess’ experience of the condition stems from when a relative was diagnosed with it. From this, she was inspired to learn about autism and fundraise for the NAS.

“I wrote my university dissertation on autism and have been to many conferences and training sessions to further my understanding,” she said. “Since then, I have taught a fantastic child with autism – the experience of which has encouraged me to aim to achieve a masters in autism within the next few years.”

Ellie, who was a one-to-one teaching assistant for a child with autism at Swineshead, said the fundraiser is designed to raise awareness of autism and make the lives of people with the condition ‘that little bit easier’.

You can support them at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ellie-middleton or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jess-preval