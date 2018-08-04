Search continues for missing Ingoldmells businessman

Police are continuing their efforts to find a well-known caravan sales company director who has been missing since he left for work a week ago from an address in Spilsby.

Gareth Pinder. 43, had been expected at East Coast Caravans in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, last friday but failed to arrive.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in in height, of heavy build, and with short curly grey hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time but he often wears jeans and a T-shirt.

Police are appealing for information to help find him and would like to trace a dark graphite grey Range Rover Discovery, registration GEP990.

Since Gareth was reported missing there has been a confirmed sighting on Friday afternoon at Partney filling station. Unconfirmed sightings include Sainsbury’s in Spilsby at 7.30pm on Friday and on Sunday evening at the Black Bull pub in Kirton.

Concern for Gareth’s well-being is growing. Police are also keen for drivers to check any dash cam footage that they may have in their vehicles over the period from the evening of Thursday, August 2, to present for any sightings of Gareth’s car.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, or have seen his car, call 101, quoting incident 612 of 03/08/2018. Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box.