Service pays tribute to lost loved ones

A special service has been held at the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden, near Boston, in tribute to lost loved ones, but also to mark a recent addition to the site.

The event was held at the memorial’s home in Westgate Woods amid blisteringly cold conditions last Saturday.

The Righ Rev Nicholas Chamerlain blesses the structure.

It was a chance for people to remember family and friends who have died on the county’s roads at what can be a difficult time of year to live with bereavement.

It also saw a recent addition to the garden – a structure – blessed by the Bishop of Grantham the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain.

The feature, built by local tradesmen Tony Skinner and Jim Bowens, has space for commemorative plaques to be fixed to it.

The event also featured schoolchildren from Butterwick singing carols, plus mince pies and hot non-alcoholic punch served as refreshments.

Anne Bourne, of Boston, chairman of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden committee, thanked everyone who supported the event, adding: “Christmas is really difficult when you have lost somebody who you have really loved. I just thought it would be nice to let them know we haven’t forgotten about them.”

The memorial garden opened in April and is an evolving project.

Plans are now underway to add wrought iron railings to a memorial stone at the site.