Sibsey's landmark windmill damaged during high winds

Sibsey Trader Mill has suffered severe damage and faces a major loss of income following the high winds on Thursday morning, The Standard has been told.

A miller at the Grade One listed landmark said that strong winds caused the fan tail to break free and spin 'so fast it disintegrated and bits have been found in fields 300 yards away'.

Sibsey Trader Windmill

They said that although the mill looks okay, internally there has been serious damage.

"Tie rods have snapped as the fierce winds lifted the whole tip of the mill up at an angle, nearly tipping the six sails and the cap off the top of the 74ft brick tower," said the miller.

"The mill has been made safe for now, but is not in a safe condition to work grinding organic flour."

They said manager Ian Ansell was 'devastated' by the news

The tea room will be open as normal, but a very large part of the sites income is now reportedly under threat of closure.

Surveyors from English Heritage have yet to check the damage but millwrights have carried out emergency works to keep what remains of the 1879 listed mill safe.