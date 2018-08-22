Sign up for ‘big dig’ at 16th century Old King’s Head in Kirton

Heritage Lincolnshire is offering the chance for people to get involved with the archaeological dig at the Old King’s Head pub in Kirton as part of its ongoing restoration works.

Anyone aged eight and over can be involved by booking onto the free sessions - but all children must be supervised by an adult.

The booking goes live tomorrow (Thursday)

The archaeological sessions are set to take place from September 12-15 and 17-21, and October 4-10. Morning sessions run from 10am-12.30pm, with afternoon sessions from 1.30-4pm.

To register, email htladmin@heritagelincolnshire.org or call 01529 461499.