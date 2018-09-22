Small change, but a big difference

A building society in Boston has been highlighting how the small change of its members has been adding up to a big difference in the community.

Yorkshire Building Society, in Market Place, held an event on Thursday to promote the good work of local charities which have been helped by the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The Butterfly Hospice Trust, Boston Community Transport, and Age UK Boston & South Holland (now Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire) are among more than 20 causes in Boston that have received donations totalling over £7,200 since the Charitable Foundation was established a decade ago.

The Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts once a year to help smaller charities.

Sonya Waller, manager of the Boston branch of the building society, said: “At Yorkshire Building Society, we’re committed to supporting charities which have a really positive impact on our community.

“The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and we’re proud that every penny they donate goes directly to the charities which are recommended for donations.

“Our members’ small change has already made a big difference here in Boston but we know there are always charities out there which need support.

“If you know a charity that could benefit or want to find out more information about how to join the Small Change Big Difference scheme just come into our branch and speak to any member of staff.”

For more information about the scheme, visit the website www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation