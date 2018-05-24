Snow heroes’ awarded for their kindness and courage

Snow heroes from Boston who went above and beyond to help others in need have been honoured for their heart-warming tales of assistance.

The heroes were nominated by members of the public due to their actions during the severe wintery weather earlier this year, and the Beast from The East which saw motorists stuck on a number of Lincolnshire’s roads, villages and residents cut off and organisations including the military brought in to help.

P3 Street Outreach

Stories at the Lincolnshire Snow Heroes award ceremony on Thursday, organised by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, included people who helped women in labour, stranded motorists and vulnerable neighbours.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly, chair of the LRF, said: “We received so many nominations for each of these awards and it’s been nothing short of a nearly impossible task deciding who the awards should go to because each of the nominees were so deserving.

“Tonight has been a chance to say thank you and to let people know that we are incredibly grateful for their help and support during what was a very unusual and extreme situation and, not only that, to celebrate the wonderful people who make us proud to live in Lincolnshire.”

Those from our area included P3 Outreach Group (winner of the Non-Emergency Services Group category) which from 4am, across seven districts including Boston, supported and engaged with homeless people despite the severe weather and worked late into the night.

TH Clements

The nomination said: “They continued to provide vital support throughout, working in partnership with police, local authorities and other agencies.

“They understand the often complex reasons why someone becomes homeless and use a flexible, patient and empathetic approach to enable the person to overcome barriers and find a lasting route away from homelessness.”

Lloyd Wright, who won the Members of the Public Individual category, rescued a number of people who were stuck in snow including a woman in labour and her mother who was in a car behind her.

His nomination said: “He cleared the road prior to ambulance arrival and continued to shovel snow and managed to clear enough so the ambulance could move.

“Lloyd escorted the ambulance to Pilgrim hospital and shovelled snow along the way each time they came across a snow drift, which eventually helped along the safe arrival of a baby girl.

“He gave endless help to members of the public, was out from 7am in the morning on the first day of snow and for the next two days, and was described as a ‘lovely young man’.”

TH Clements was nominated for the Member of the Public Group category. The firm dispatched teams of tractors, teleporters and snow ploughs in -4 temperatures and 45mph winds to help clear county roads. The nomination praised their members for clearing ‘most of the A52 from Butterwick to Wainfleet, A17 Hoffleet Stow to Swineshead roundabout’, and rescuing a stuck police car near Frieston.

Rebecca Price, a nurse at Pilgrim Hospital was awarded Emergency Services Individual. During the bad weather her team were short-staffed because many nurses were unable to get to work, however, her nomination said: “Rebecca stayed long hours, cancelled her annual leave, and worked extra days to help her team and patients; the ward ran with two nurses where it should have been seven.”

Rebecca was unfortunately unavailable to be pictured.

At the awards ceremony at Hemswell Court, awards were presented in six categories.

Winners and runners-up are as follows:

l Non-emergency services individual: Darren Walker (winner), Lisa Cummings, Pauline Wood.

l Non-emergency services group: P3 Outreach Group (winner), Walnut Care at Home, Evergreen Care Trust.

l Member of the public individual: Lloyd Wright (winner), Linda Creedy, Peter Sellars.

l Member of the public group: Makayla and Karly Dimaio (winners), Westpoint Farm Vets, TH Clements.

l Emergency services individual: Rebecca Price (winner), Becky Marrows, Kerry Williams.

l Emergency services group: James Ogleby, Phillip Lane, Lucy Channer (all winners).