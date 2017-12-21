Some outdoor festive fun for all at nature reserve

Visitors can get into the festive spirit this Christmas at a nature reserve near Boston.

RSPB Frampton Marsh invite families to explore its Twelve Birds of Christmas treasure trail.

Children can collect an entry sheet from the visitor centre, before heading out into the reserve. Once they have solved the puzzle, they can return to the centre to claim a prize.

Trails are held from 10am to 3pm, priced at £2.75 per child.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager for the reserve, said: “A gentle walk, something to excite the kids and a prize at the end. What could be better?”

There is also the chance to unwind on a guided walk taking place on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

Visitors can join a volunteer to discover more about the reserve and its winter wildlife.

The walk is accessible for dogs, so four-legged friend are welcome.

The event starts at 10am, and is priced at £4 per adult and half price for kids.

For more, call 01205 724678.