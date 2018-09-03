Special Boston beach event to help make golden memories

The beach in Boston’s Central Park hosted one final special event before it was packed up until next year.

The Back in Time event gave those with dementia and their carers the chance to enjoy an afternoon of music and memories.

Adam Wareham, the 78 DJ, winds up the gramophone to entertain guests at the Central Park beach while Nipper looks on.

DJ Adam Wareham played a selection of golden oldies on 78rpm discs through his two wind-up gramophones.

Those attending enjoyed the music, with song sheets provided for singalongs, games and fun in the sand, along with some dancing and relaxing in deck chairs.

They also all enjoyed the chance to have a break for a cooling ice cream.

There have been a series of fun beach events over the summer including donkey rides, bouncy castles, crafts, games and stalls, which have been funded by Boston Big Local and managed by Boston Borough Council.

Enjoying the music at Boston Central Park Beach

Back In Time was the final event of what the council say has been a hugely successful summer at the beach, although the sand stayed in place all last week until the children went back to school.

Fran Taylor, the council's play and physical activity officer, said: "The beach and all its associated fun family events has again proved a popular attraction.

“This year we extended the time it was in Central Park and organised some closed sessions for specific groups such as those with dementia and those living with additional support needs.

"There was only one day when the weather was disappointing, but the rest of the time it has been brilliant.

“And the good news is that, thanks to Boston Big Local, the beach will be back again next summer."