Staff chip-ping in for Sport Relief cause

A potato packing facility near Boston will be lending its support to the Sport Relief campaign through a static bike challenge.

Staff from Albert Bartless, in Kirton Holme, will be trying to clock up as many miles as possible in Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Wednesday, March 21.

Some 32 colleagues will be taking part in the event, which will run from 9am-5pm and has been supported by PRSA’s 1Life gym through the donation of bikes.

Collections will be made on the day, but you can also sponser the team by calling HR and HSE manager Lee Winter on 01205 290029.