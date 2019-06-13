State of emergency called after river bursts its banks in Wainfleet

A state of emergency has been called in Wainfleet with more homes being evacuated after the River Steeping burst its banks in Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the RAF has been called in to help plug the breach in the river bank.

The Matt Pitts Lane/Brewster Lane areas as shot from 400ft.

These aerial views of the extent of the flooding in the town were posted on Facebook by Chris Dower this morning, showing the Matt Pitts Lane/Brewster Lane areas as shot from 400ft.

A message for everyone to take care accompanied the post on the Wainfleet, Wainfleet page.

The River Steeping burst its bank on land farmed by the A E Lenton Group and there are fears acres of crops may have been destroyed..

Oliver Shooter, the firm's director, said 150 acres of wheat and rape had been affected.

"It's really frustrating when the crops were looking so good," he said. "At this time we don't know if they can be salvaged. We'll have to see.

"The point where the river burst it's bank was on our land. There had been repairs along the bank recently but the grass had not grown back and that may have been a weak spot.

"The sheer volume of water also went over the top and eroded the outside of the bank.

"We are now working with the Environment Agency and the Drainage Board to get a solution."

An information centre has been set up at Wainfleet Fire Station, manned by members of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire Police and Wainfleet Parish Council.

Emergency services remain at the scene and drinking water is being handed out to those staying in their homes who need it.

Tonight, as the evacuation takes place, sand bags are being issued to residents not affected by the floods.

The Coronation Hall in Wainfleet has become a triage centre and residents are being evacuated to family and friends or the Embassy Centre in Skegness before being housed.

Over 20 duvets are being donated by Roman Bank Bingo Hall for those being evacuated.

An appeal has been made for anyone who can take in pets to message direct the Wainfleet Wainfleet, or Wainfleet2gether Facebook page direct.

The British Legion have been at the Coronation Hall making brews for anyone needing a warm place to stay for a while. Lots of water, tea, coffee, soup and biscuits have been donated by local organisations and companies, including Tesco.

Wainfleet clerk Sue Simmons has praised everyone who has offered help to residents affected by flooding: She said: "We have had some brilliant community spirit here in Wainfleet, with volunteers filling about 600 bags for the community.

"Some of them have worked tirelessly for 12-13 hours. There have been loads of offers for help from lots of people, with helpers at both community halls. People are looking out for each other and MKM have been amazing.".

Bateman's Brewery has closed its camping area but otherwise it's business as usual.

Anyone needing emergency assistance should call 999.

