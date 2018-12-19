Store helping the homeless this Christmas

A Boston supermarket is appealing for donations in aid of a charity which helps homeless, lonely, and vulnerable people in the area.

Asda, in Lister Way, has chosen to support Centrepoint Outreach, in Red Lion Street, in its latest Christmas Gift Appeal.

The Asda Foundation – the company’s charitable arm – has already supported the cause with a £600 grant to provide a drop-in buffet style Christmas meal for people in need in the area and for the purchase of warm clothing to distribute through the winter months.

Now the store has a special trolley set up behind the tills to accept donations of such items as cold weather clothing, toiletries for men, and flasks.

People will be able to donate until Monday, December 24. Any donations or unwanted Christmas gifts after this date will be gratefully received at Centrepoint Outreach directly.

In addition to the Christmas gift appeal trolley, the permanent collection point for the Boston Food Bank will remain in place as part of Asda’s Fight Hunger, Create Change campaign.