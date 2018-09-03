Store in Boston evacuated after fire starts in lift motor

A department store in Boston was evacuated this morning after a fire was discovered in the motor of a lift.

Shoppers were asked to leave Oldrids in Strait Bargate after the alarm was set off at 10.37am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Initially a crew from Boston attended. They discovered a very small fire located in the motor of a lift and requested a second pump, with Spalding also attending. No cause has been found as yet.

“Spalding returned to the station with Boston remaining on site and using Thermal imaging cameras to make sure there were no further hot spots.

“There are no reports of injuries.”