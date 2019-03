Firefighters were called to a wood chippings blaze in Marsh Lane, Boston, last night.

Crews from Boston, Kirton and Leverton attended the blaze.

The blaze at a Boston premises last night

They used two main jets, two hose reels, the 9m ladder, and drags and shovels to contain the fire.

The owner of the property was in attendance and it wasg allowed to burn out under supervision.

A crew will go back today to make further assessment.