Streets turned red during Santa Run

More than 300 Santas took to the streets of Boston for a fantastic fund-raising Father Christmas run on Sunday.

Hundreds started to gather in the towns Central Park to collect their famous red suits from 8am in the morning.

Organisers were delighted with the turn out an the way everything went.

And they say the link up with Boston Borough Council Christmas Market worked really well, with both events getting boosts.

Event organiser Sarah Burton said: “It was a fabulous event and the weather was perfect for it. It was great seeing the spectators clapping everyone round and everyone had a smile on their faces when they finished.

“From the ones I was speaking to most were saying Oh you will do it again next year won’t you!! To see the stalls and santas in the Market Place at the finish was brilliant and big thanks must be given to Kristina Willoughby and the Events Team from Boston Borough Council who helped with make it happen.”

The 330 Santas ran from Central Park towards the Stump for a fabulous festive finish, with 30 volunteer marshalls helping them on their way.

The Santa Run was raising funds for the Butterfly Hospice and Barnardo’s this year and total amounts raised for both will be published within the

next few days.

Boston santa run. L-R Trish Wilks, Donna Maggs, Laura Clarke, Lesley Fixter. EMN-181217-143857005

Boston santa run. Daniel Clark with Charlie Clark 3. EMN-181217-143846005

Boston santa run. EMN-181217-143754005

Boston santa run. EMN-181217-143701005

Boston santa run. start of the Santa Run. EMN-181217-143650005

Boston santa run. Santas warming up before the run. EMN-181217-143639005