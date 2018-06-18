Stunt horses from Poldark set to headline Revesby Country Fair

Revesby Country Fair returns on Sunday August 5 with a day packed full of entertainment, equine events and country pursuits.

The one-day show takes place in Revesby Park and will feature a headline appearance from the stunt-performing Atkinson Action Horses; famous for their appearances on BBC One’s Poldark and Peaky Blinders.

There will be a full day of dog and equine events, ‘have-a-go’ outdoor activities for all ages and more than 200 stands featuring food, drink, crafts and produce from many local Lincolnshire businesses.

Some of Lincolnshire’s finest vintage tractors and classic cars will be on display, while visitors can try their hand at archery, fishing, clay shooting, climbing and more.

Gates open at 8.30am; adult tickets £10, with discounts for advance and group bookings; visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk.