Success celebrated at Boston Business Awards 2017

Business in the town were recognised for their success and customer service at an awards ceremony in Boston last night (Thursday).

The 2017 Boston Business Awards took place at the Duckworth Motor Group’s new Duckworth Landrover Showroom, in Kirton, on Thursday when a number of businesses took home awards in several categories.

The big winner of the night, taking home the Business of the Year Award and Business Person of the year was Samantha Britton from Mon Ami Nurseries which was chosen for making the most significant impact in the last year.

Following the ceremony Samantha told host BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior: “We’re absolutely delighted. It’s a true testament to our team. We’ve had an excellent night, outstanding.”

Also in the running for the Business of the Year award were The Departure Lounge; The Lincolnshire Co-Op and Longhurst Group.

Other winners were: Fairweather Estate Agents (Best New Business/One to Watch), Nina Clarke of babyballet (Young Achiever/Entrepeneur of the Year), Nicola Burrell Mortgage Solutions (Customer Service Award), The Admin Team at Evo Services (Employee/Team of the Year), Departure Lounge (Independent Retailer of the Year), The Coaching Inn Group (Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism), Church Keys Wine Bar and Restaurant (Best Place to Eat or Drink), Pinchin’s Farm Shop (Food and Farming Excellence), Flowers and Gifts Just For You (Reader’s Choice) and Dynamic Cassette International (Community/Business Environmental Achievement).

The evening was introduced by Johnston Press group editor Mark Edwards and hosted by BBC Lincolnshire radio presenter Melvyn Prior.

Awards were given out by Duckworth’s head of business Andrew Shaw, Sarah Clyde and Richard Broadhead.

Mr Edwards told guests: “These awards are a local platform for celebrating the very best successes in the area.

“Our awards recognise the efforts of local companies and individuals who have one thing in common – the dedication to achieving and we salute you for all of your hard work and determination.”

Following the awards he said it was a ‘fantastic night’ with some ‘outstanding business success stories’. He praised Duckworth’s new showroom as ‘extraordinary’ and described it as being like a F1 Pit Garage.

Melvyn said: “I am delighted to be back in Boston hosting the 2017 awards. Tonight is all about you - celebrating great success stories and achievements in Boston!

“The Boston Standard received a record number of nominations this year and we congratulate all of our finalists here tonight – you should all be very proud of your achievements.”

Guests were treated to a drinks reception and buffet and were entertained by jazz singer Sophie Pentecost.

Sponsors this year were Duckworth Motor Group; Ambitions Personnel, Chattertons Solicitors; Duncan & Toplis Chartered Accountants; Oldrids & Downtown Boston; Pab Translation Services; And Princebuild.

