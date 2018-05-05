SUP-erman brings world’s fastest growing sport to kite festival in Skegness

One of the fastest growing sports in the world is heading to the coast - thanks to a SUP-erman from Boston.

Phil May will be introducing Stand Up Paddle Boarding to spectators at the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival in Skegness later this month in the hope more people will take the plunge and give it a go.

The founder of Yellowbelly SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding), Phil is a fully qualified ASI surf instructor based in Boston and says he loves the sport because it’s something practically anyone can do where there is water.

Born and bred in Boston, he can often be seen in rivers and lakes in the area, but says he is excited at the prospect of promoting the sport along the coast at the festival.

“I’ve been kayaking since a very young age but took up paddle boarding while recovering from a knee injury,” he said. “A work colleague gave me my first taste of the sport. Since then I have learnt from some of the sport’s greats.

“I have been paddling a SUP for six years now and have competed at the UK’s top level for four of those. My greatest result so far has been a top three place at the UKSUP Suffolk SUP race.”

Phil says the coast near the venue is ideal. “I’ve paddle boarded in Skegness but also up the coast near Sutton-on-Sea,” he said. “The location is ideal because the tides are flat, you don’t get big waves and the beaches are shallow to if people do fall in it’s not so deep.

“SUP is a great workout. It exercises a large percentage of your body. It is also a great workout for your mental health. On the water there is no way of using technology, so it allows you to unplug from from the modern world.

“Also because you have to stay mentally engaged with the process of staying upright on the board, there is no room to be worrying about anything else.

”I’m really excited to be part of the festival and have a chance to promote the sport.”

Anyone interested can find out more on the Yellowbelly SUP website www.yellowbellysup.co.uk or email yellowbellysup@hotmail.com

For more details about the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival on May 19-20 - which includes the British Kitesports (BKSA) Freestyle Championships, displays by Team Extreme BMX riders hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, have-a-go sessions in powerkiting, a ‘Come fly a kite’ festival and live music - visit the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival Facebook page or the event website

www.grosvenor-skegness.co.uk/east-coast-watersports-2018.