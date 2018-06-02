Surgery staff team up for charity ride

Colleagues at a surgery in Boston have raised hundreds of pounds for people affected by Alzheimer’s through a mass sponsored bike ride.

Staff at Greyfriars Surgery, in South Square, held the fundraiser in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and its Dementia Action Week campaign, which concluded on Sunday.

It saw 14 co-workers and four family members complete a return journey from the surgery to Langrick Café, travelling alongside the River Witham.

The endeavour has so far raised more than £800 for Alzheimer’s Society through sponsorship and donations from patients as well as members of the public on the day.

Practice nurse Joanne Gosling said: “The Alzheimer’s Society do amazing work in supporting patients and their families who have been affected by dementia.

“Greyfriars currently has a family support worker attached to our surgery who is making a real difference to those living with dementia in our community.”

Declaring the event a ‘great success’, she added: “Staff and their families have been working really hard in gaining sponsorship, and patients at the surgery have been so kind and have been making considerable donations to such a worthwhile cause and for this the staff would like to save a huge thank you to each and everyone of them.”

l For more on how businesses in the area have rallied for the same cause, turn to page 17.