Suspended sentence for man found with knives in Boston

A Boston man, found in possession of two knives and a meat cleaver in the early hours of the morning, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Dmitru Chiciuc, 26, of Gretas Court, Laughton Road, admitted the offences when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said police saw Chiciuc and another man in the middle of Argyle Street at the junction with Carlton Road at 2.50am on July 23.

She said they saw that Chiciuc had the two knives and the meat cleaver in his hand and when he saw them, he walked backwards and threw the weapons over a brick wall.

Ms Wilson said the officers detained him and retrieved the knives and meat cleaver from behind the wall.

She said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and refused to give any explanation when he was interviewed later.

Terry Boston, in mitigation, said it was a ‘pretty nasty offence’ but there had been no argument between the men, no ruckus and no problem at all.

He said Chiciuc had been only ten paces from his home and had been saying goodbye to a friend who had been drinking with him in his home.

Mr Boston said Chiciuc had the knives because he had been preparing meat for a barbecue the next day and it was ‘probably the fact that he had been drinking that led to the stupidity’ of taking the knives outside with him.

The magistrates said it was a ‘very, very serious matter’ which had been made worse by his being under the influence of alcohol and had previous alcohol related offences, it being in the early hours of the morning and because he had attempted to hide the knives by throwing them away.

Chiciuc was given a six months prison sentence suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £200 in costs and charges.