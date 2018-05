Fenland Natural Health group will welcome guest speaker herbalist Katie Dobiesz MNIMH at their next meeting on Thursday, May 24, 7.30-9.30pm.

Katie will talk about the vagus nerve - the longest and most complex of the 12 pairs of cranial nerves that emanate from the brain. Katie will be teach members how to activate and naturally stimulate the vagus nerve in order to achieve better health.

Entry is £3 which includes a drink and a hand-out to take home.