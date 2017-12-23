Sylvia’s happy 106th birthday

A tot of whisky every night has been given as the secret to a long life by a Boston woman who this week celebrated her 106th birthday.

Sylvia Storr, of Frampton House care home, will have a measure of the drink – which appropriately gets its name from the phrase ‘water of life’ – every night before bed.

The grandmother to five and great-grandmother to six was born Sylvia Rylott in Boston on December 13, 1911; King George V had taken to the throne the year before and the Titanic had launched earlier that year, ahead of its maiden voyage the next April.

Sylvia grew up in the Skirbeck Quarter (near where The Range outlet is today) and has lived in the area all her life, apart from a spell in India when her late husband Frederick was posted there before the Second World War.

When fighting erupted, Syliva had to return to the UK, travelling with her children Faith, who was born in 1936 and sadly died in 2012, and Mabel, who was only a few months old at the time.

Niece Fay Huggins, 59, of Kirton Holme, said: “Sylvia can remember the bombs that fell in West Street and said they had to be escorted back from India because they may be attacked by German boats. It was very frightening for her with two small children.”

After the war, in 1950, Sylvia and Frederick had their third child, Ron. Frederick passed away in 1961 and Sylvia worked hard to raise Ron, being employed at the seafood processing business Van Smirrens, in High Street.

On Wednesday, Frampton House held a birthday party for Sylvia. Daughter Mabel did not have far to travel to attend the event, with her being a resident at the care home as well.

“They get along together and are company for each other,” said Fay.

Up until last year, Sylvia had lived at the retirement home and sheltered housing complex Grounds Court, in Boston, and up until 2013, at home in Valentine Close, something in keeping with her character, Fay said.

“Sylvia is a very independent and determined person and has always tried to look after herself,” she said.

Of her birthday, Fay said: [Frampton House] gave her a wonderful day. They provide excellent care for Sylvia and everyone loves her as she always has a smile for them.”

She added: “She will tell you her secret to a long life is a tot of whisky (she likes Scotch) and will have one every night before bed.”