Talk covered decades of business and other Neighbourhood News

Boston Millennium Probus Club vice-president Malcolm Shields became a last minute super-sub when he stepped up to replace the guest speaker, who was unable to attend the group’s latest monthly meeting.

Retired company director Malcolm looked at changes in management and sales from the early 70s to the present day.

His observations of a business world which functioned without computers, e-mails, mobile phones and all the other electronic trappings were thought-provoking and tinged with humour, the club reported.

He traced his own career, which started in sales working for a company owned by John Bloom - remembered by many of a certain age as a washing machine magnate.

After some years, Malcolm moved to Portsmouth to take up a managerial role with a large white goods firm and then on to Basingstoke, from where he returned to his home town of Boston 45 years ago and joined tyre specialists Fossitt and Thorne, in Kirton, where he became area manager.

Some years later he left and started in business on his own account, which he conducted successfully until his retirement.

Malcolm (pictured above with club president Mike Sharp) was thanked by Probian Richard Austin.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, May 1, at Merrimans Restaurant and Lounge, in Great Fen Road, Wyberton Fen.

BENINGTON

* Easter fun

Join The Beonna at All Saints Church for traditional Easter fun on Easter Monday, April 22, from 1-4pm.

There will be egg decorating, egg and spoon races, egg rolling contests, games, crafts, Easter hunts, plenty of chocolate, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Everything, including parking and entry, is free.

The egg rolling contest will take place at 2.30pm, with the egg and spoon races following at 3pm.

Judging in the Easter egg decorating competition will take place at 3.30pm. Chocolate prizes are up for grabs.

All competitions are open to both adults and children.

The children’s Easter hunt will be running for the whole afternoon. Find the clues to claim a chocolate prize.

Enquires to Alison on 07376 336803 or info@thebeonna.co.uk

BOSTON

* Rotary

The Rotary Club of Boston held a ‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ event in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Saturday in association with the Stroke Association UK.

This was part of an annual national event run by the Stroke Association to encourage everyone to be aware of their own blood pressure and the dangers of strokes.

A team of doctors and medics from the Rotary Club staffed a marquee and checked the blood pressures of more than 100 members of the public.

Some of these were found to be of a raised level and in those cases those examined were advised to seek further advice from their GP.

The majority of those tested were reassured to find that their blood pressures were within normal levels.

President of The Rotary Club of Boston Dr Madhup Churasia, who was one of the medics in attendance, thanked the management of Pescod Square for their assistance in running the event.

* Mayflower Probus

President of the Mayflower Probus Club of Boston David Ogden welcomed members and guests to the April luncheon meeting at The Boston and County Club.

A moment of silence was given to the memory of Bas Brewell, who died on April 4.

Bas will be remembered by many Probians. He was a founder member of the club and president in 1994/5.

His funeral will take place at Boston Crematorium on Friday, April 26, at 11.30am, and afterwards at the White Hart Hotel.

Grace was said by Ivor Roberts.

Events organiser Arnot Wilson produced a full programme of events through the year.

The informal Sunday lunch last month was greatly enjoyed by everyone who attended, members heard.

There are still a limited number of vacancies for the trip to the Isle of Wight on June 17-21. Anyone interested should contact Arnot direct as soon as possible.

The after lunch speaker was Mike Storr, who gave a talk titled Masters of Mirth based on the early world of music hall.

Mike’s fee was contributed to The Asthma Association.

The vote of thanks to the speaker was proposed by Derek Beckett.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 16.

GOSBERTON

* Easter

Easter services in Gosberton are:

- Tomorrow (April 17, Maundy Thursday) – Holy Communion at the Baptist Church at 7pm and Holy Communion at St Peter and St Paul’s Church at 7.30pm. A previously advertised Easter supper at the Methodist Church will take place at the Gosberton Clough Methodist Church at 7pm.

- Good Friday – A Walk of Witness leaves the Baptist Church at 10.30am, finishing at the parish church for hot cross buns at about 12pm.

- Easter Sunday – Services at 10am at the Church of St Peter and St Paul and at 10.30am at the Baptist and the Methodist churches.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

Easter

- Maundy Thursday – a supper at the Methodist Church at 7pm.

- Easter Sunday – a service at the Church of St Gilbert and St Hugh at 10am and at Clough Methodist Church at 10.30am.

STICKFORD

* History

Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, April 18, in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Mike Fowler, retired broadcaster, film producer and railway historian, will be giving an illustrated talk titled East Lincolnshire Railway Branch Lines, Part Two.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

* Play

Cutwater Productions will be performing their new play, a comedy called There’s Trouble Brewing, in Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, which includes refreshments and can be booked on 01205 480477 or 01205 480249. People are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 26, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake costs £1. Everyone welcome.

