Ten-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Boston

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment after being hit by a car in Boston this afternoon (Monday, June 17).

Police were called to the collision in Broadfield Lane shortly before 3.40pm.

The road is currently closed.

A spokesman for the force said the incident is likely to lead to ‘significant delays’.

No information has been released on the boy’s condition.

The spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoke to police is urged to call 101 with reference number 273 of June 17.”