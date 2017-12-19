Thanks given for a (five) ‘grand effort’

Gifts thought to total more than £5,000 in value have been donated in the latest shoe box appeal of the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph.

Some 355 boxes were collected for children and families in need in Eastern European in this year’s campaign, the club has announced.

This is up on last year’s tally (and the average) of about 300.

In addition, donations of toys and clothing that could not fit into shoe boxes were put by Rotarians into 18 larger boxes.

The campaign launched at the end of September. People were invited to collect a shoebox from The Stump and fill it with Christmas gifts, before returning it to the church with £2 attached to help pay for transport costs.

There was also support from Fishtoft, Staniland, and Giles academies, the Boston Support Group of the Macular Society, and a number of churches.

Rotarian John Wright said: “This year’s project has been a grand effort by the Boston community – I estimate that the total value must be somewhere in the region of £5,100.

“Rotary really appreciates the thought and effort that so many people have put into choosing what to give. People of all ages, creeds and nationalities have helped others less fortunate than themselves.

“What really does count, is the care that friends in Boston have put into choosing gifts for friends in Eastern Europe, friends who they will never meet. So Rotary owes a big thank you to all those who took part.”