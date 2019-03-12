The golden goose that couldn’t lay the egg: Vets come to the rescue of egg-bound bird

It was the golden goose that couldn’t lay the egg - so off to the vets she went.

This poor young bird was left egg-bound when she tried to pass her first ever egg.

Luckily, vets at Sutterton Veterinary Hospital near Boston were quick to help her out of the uncomfortable situation.

A spokesman for the practice, part of the South Lincs Vet Group, said on Saturday: “We had an unusual patient at our Sutterton Veterinary Hospital today.

“This beautiful eight month-old goose was having difficulty laying her first egg, luckily our vet David helped her pass it.

“Her experienced owner will keep a close eye on her over the next few days for any further problems. We hope this beautiful girl will be okay and not need any veterinary treatment.”

Egg-binding is when an egg takes longer than usual to pass out of the bird’s reproductive tract. This is more common in smaller birds, like finches and parakeets.

The creatures affected can lose their appetite, have an extended abdomen and suffer from temporary lameness as the egg puts pressure on the nerves.

