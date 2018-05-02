‘The Lincolnshire Hedwig’ – rare sighting of snowy owl near Boston

A rare sighting of a snowy owl in Lincolnshire has been made at a nature reserve near Boston.

The arctic bird has been spotted at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

It is suspected to be the same snowy owl seen at Wainfleet Marsh in March.

That sighting was the first for the county since the early ‘90s. Before that, you had to go back to 1869 for another sighting – and that was just an unconfirmed report.

It prompted hundreds of people to turn out for their chance to see the bird.

Bird-watchers have been sharing images of the snowy owl, appropriately enough, on Twitter.

Dr Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager at RSPB Frampton, told the Standard: “There seems to have been one dotting about the Wash coast. It was at Wainfleet last month, and Norfolk before that. Normally a bird of the tundra.

“It appeared just after ‘Beast from the East’ so it may have been brought down with that, and then been living around the wild Wash coastline ever since. It looks like a young female bird. All very exciting. Especially if you like Harry Potter, it is the Lincolnshire Hedwig!”

