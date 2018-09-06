Theatre show raises £5k for dog charity

A Boston dance academy has raised more than £5,000 for a local animal cause through a three-day run of live performances.

The Josie Clarke Academy of Dance and Acrobatics (JCADA) achieved the impressive sum – £5,286.50 in all – through its production of A Quest to Dream Valley.

'Blown away' ... the team at Jerry Green Dog Rescue receive the donation from Josie Clarke and mum Alison Noble, a teacher at the JCADA.

The show was staged at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, in July, in aid of the South Lincolnshire branch of Jerry Green Dog Rescue, where the money will be put towards the refurbishment of its kennels at Algarkirk.

Josie Clarke, principal teacher at the academy, said: “We asked our dancers and parents for charity suggestions and Jerry Green was one of the recommendations.

“I really liked the idea of supporting a smaller local charity, especially one caring for animals as it’s a topic I’m very passionate about. I have two dogs myself and really admire the work of Jerry Green. “At the cheque presentation we were invited to view the centre. The staff were lovely and it was evident the dogs were very well cared for.”

The production featured more than 150 local dancers, aged from three to adult, showcasing their talents in ballet, tap, modern, acrobatics and belly dancing.

Josie said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the amount raised, adding: “Everyone worked so hard to ensure the show was a huge success, and it’s very rewarding knowing the profits are going to such a worthy cause. My sincerest thanks go to all those involved – it has been a truly wonderful experience.”

Jo Hickson, centre manager, thanked the academy for the ‘massive donation’ towards the charity’s refurbishment plans.

She said: “Welfare is such a high priority for us and this includes making sure the kennels are as homely and comfortable as possible for the dogs whilst they temporarily stay with us on their journey to find a new home.

“Josie, her students and supporters blew us away with how generous the donation was and we, along with the dogs, cannot thank them enough.”