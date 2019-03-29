Thieves smash into donation box at historic Boston church

Thieves wrecked a donation box in a historic Boston church stealing around £200.

The glass top of the box at St Botolph's Church - better known as Boston Stump - was smashed by thieves during the thefts.

The smashed donation box

Volunteers at St Botolph’s Church, known locally as Boston Stump, estimate that around £200 was stolen.

Extensive work is currently going on inside and outside the historic town centre building.

Alyson Buxton, team rector at Boston Stump, tweeted: "Frustrated/upset - even with the fabric upheaval people still trying to steal by smashing full donation box - trying to restore this fab building for all and for generations to come and need every penny!