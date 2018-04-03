Third phase of 200 home development approved

Councillors approved the next stage in a 200-home development in Boston.

A total of 33 homes will be built on former allotment gardens off Broadfield Lane and Grayling Way as part of phase three of De Montfort Housing Society’s development south of the town centre.

Councillors on Boston Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday, April 3.

Outline planning permission was granted for up to 200 homes on the site in 2013.

So far, 123 affordable homes have been built, with the fourth and final phase of development yet to be agreed.

Phase three will see the developers build three one bedroom, 16 two bedroom, 12 three bedroom, and two four bedroom houses.

An estate road and parking spaces will be created as part of the development.

The developers hope build the new homes within 12 months.

Negotiations between the council and the applicants have seen the developers agree to a £60,000 maintenance payment, and provision of play equipment and CCTV cameras.

Some allotment land on Broadfield Lane will be used as a temporary construction site to minimise disruption to residents living on the road and neighbouring Matthew Flinders Way.

Councillor Michael Cooper, Leader of Boston Borough Council and member of the committee, said: “This looks pretty straightforward. There’s obviously been some negotiations.

“I think it’s better for residents if heavy construction equipment moves through the allotments rather than estate roads. I can’t see a problem with this at all.”

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service