Top 1,000 for Bell Brothers’ Nurseries

Bell Brothers Nurseries, in Benington, near Boston, has been named as one of top 1,000 inspirational companies in the country.

The ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain directory, compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group, lists the top thousand businesses considered to be the most inspiring, dynamic and fastest growin

Announcing the news via their Facebook page, a spokesman for the family-run firm, which also owns Bell’s Gardening Outlet, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Bell Brothers Nurseries.

“This year we have been recognised by the London Stock Exchange Group as one of the top 1000 Companies To Inspire Britain.

“The report is a celebration of the country’s most dynamic small and medium businesses and considers over 5.5 million SMEs which are currently registered in the UK. Thank you to all our amazing staff and customers who continue to make this family business a success.”