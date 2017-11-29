Tourism bosses: It’s ‘too early’ to see effect of latest Royal link to Hussey Tower

Tourism bosses at Heritage Lincolnshire have said it is ‘too early’ to say if the latest discovery that the future wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, has a connection to Boston’s Hussey Tower, will play a major part in its renovation, but have welcomed the connection.

The revelation that an ancestor of Prince Harry’s fiancee, Megan Markle, was the namesake of Boston’s historic Hussey Tower, is hoped to spark people’s interest in the town’s medieval history.

Meghan Markle.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, a study into the American actress’ family tree has discovered her ancestor on her father’s side, Lord John Hussey, 1st Baron Hussey of Sleaford, was the great-great-great-grandfather of Captain Christopher Hussey, who left England in the 1650s to become a Founding Father of Nantucket in the US colonies.

Miss Markle is a descendant, born in 1981.

The couple announced their engagement on Monday, so could the future wife of the young Royal become a patron? A spokesman forHeritage Lincolnshire, which maintains the tower, said it was ‘too early’ to say if the latest discovery will play a part in the tower’s future.

They said the organisation was, however, happy to see renewed interest in the ‘amazing heritage of Boston’.

Justine Taylor, the Campaigns and Fundraising Officer added: “We’re really excited to see if local people feel interested and excited by this discovery and, if it does mean anything for the future of Hussey Tower, that would be driven by people getting involved and being passionate which can only be a good thing.”

Lord Hussey was said to have been knighted in the field for his loyalty to Henry VIII at the Battle of Blackheath.

He worked as a diplomat and was chamberlain to the King’s daughter Princess Mary.

He was later present at the christening of Princess Elizabeth.

Sadly, Lord Hussey, who was the second owner of Hussey Tower, originally built by Richard Benyngton, fell from favour when it was deemed he had failed to put down the Lincolnshire Rising and the subsequent Pilgrimage of Grace in 1537 in Yorkshire.

His loyalty was questioned, he was found guilty of treason, imprisoned in the Tower and eventually executed on the orders of Henry VIII.

His wealth and land were confiscated and kept by the Crown.

Megan’s engagement to Prince Harry caused international excitement this week and is sure to create more interest in Hussey Tower.

The Telegraph said Michael Reed, an Australian amateur historian, has traced the Markle family tree back to John Plantagenet, King of England who lived from 1166 to 1216. Mr Reed first came across information while researching America’s Founding Fathers.

For more on Hussey Tower, Heritage Lincolnshire’s role and how to get involved visit https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/sites/hussey-tower