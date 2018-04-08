Town centre groups can apply for £1,000 funding

Boston community groups and organisations are being invited to apply for up to £1,000 towards projects which can benefit the town centre area and its residents.

Round-one submissions for financial support for community projects from Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) have to be in by May 9.

Funds can be used for a wide range of purposes, from start-up costs to purchase of a range of goods and services.

Projects which have received BTAC grants have included activities for children and young people, neighbourhood groups’ community events, environmental enhancements such as a bike track for a playing field, refurbishing and renovating war memorials and equipment for sports groups.

There will be four application rounds in this financial year, starting with the first on May 9

Further submission deadlines this year are August 15, November 14 and February 13, 2019.

For details call Maddy Eyre on 01205 314340 or email maddy.eyre@boston.gov.uk