Town Council becomes ‘second in the country’ to be granted new planning powers

Horncastle Town Council has been granted the power to make some planning decisions in the town, after it was agreed by East Lindsey District Council at their Full Council meeting yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Horncastle Town Council will now become the first town council in Lincolnshire to be responsible for deciding all minor householder planning applications, all advertisements, and change-of-use applications.

Speaking about the decision, ELDC’s Councillor Thomas Ashton said: “It’s fantastic that Council have agreed to support this decision, which I believe makes Horncastle Town Council only the second town council in the country to take on such powers.

“As the most locally representative level of local government, we should look to give Town and Parish Councils a greater say in decisions affecting their local area. This decision will allow Horncastle Town Council to take the lead on local decision making, with the District Council still offering support.”

Horncastle Town Council has welcomed the responsibility, and extra training is being provided to councillors before taking on the new planning powers.

If successful, similar planning powers could be granted to other town councils in the future.

