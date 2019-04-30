Boston May Fair starts on Saturday - but what impact will it have on roads and parking?

A warning has been issued about restrictions that will be in place from Thursday this week for the duration of the Boston May Fair.

The fair gets underway with a civic opening at noon on Saturday and runs until the following Sunday, with rides galore along with many other attractions.

But its presence in the town centre will mean some road closures and alterations to parking will be in place.

The accessible parking normally available in the Market Place will not be available from Thursday at 4pm through to Sunday, May 12 at noon due to road closures in place for the fair. However Custom House Quay is offering free accessible parking throughout this time.

The taxi rank on Wide Bargate will be closed for the duration of the fair and the Market Place taxi rank will relocate to the opposite side of the road.

Motorcycle parking will be available in Municipal Buildings, Custom House Quay, Staniland, West End, Buoy Yard, Station Approach and St Georges Road.

Tunnard Street car park is now closed for pay and display parking with limited space for permit holder parking only until Sunday, May 12.

Cattle Market car park and the Market Place car parking will be closed from Thursday at 4pm to Sunday, May 12 at noon.

Wide Bargate car park will be closed from Thursday at 2pm to Sunday, May 12 at noon.

And it also means there will be no markets on 4, 8, and 11 May.