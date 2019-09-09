Campaign launched as motorcyclists make up more than a quarter of road deaths in Lincolnshire this year

Motorcyclists make up more than a quarter of road deaths in Lincolnshire this year so far and police are rolling out an enforcement campaign to curb casualties

Officers in Lincolnshire will be out on the county’s roads this month in a dedicated effort to reduce the numbers of road casualties and anti-social driving among motorcyclists.

So far this year there have been 39 deaths on Lincolnshire's roads and 10 of those have been motorcycle fatalities, which accounts for a significant percentage.

In line with the National Joint Roads Policing Strategy and the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) the 2Wheels campaign will run from today (Monday September 9) to September 22.

Inspector Ewan Gell, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Lincolnshire attracts motorcyclists from near and far as they come to experience our rural roads, attend organised 'bike night' events, the racing at Cadwell Park or visit the coast, particularly during the evenings or weekends. We welcome them but want to make sure they and others around them ride safely.

“As part of the 2Wheels campaign we will have a highly visible police presence on our roads and will be enforcing the fatal4 - drink/drug driving, mobile phone use, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt – and our officers will be out talking to motorcyclists about defensive riding, kit and generally being safe.

“Of course, if we see anybody breaking the law we will take appropriate action.”

For more information on the 2Wheels campaign visit: https://www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2019/2wheels-road-safety-campaign-rolled-out-across-lincolnshire/