FLOODING LATEST: Rail service between Boston and Skegness suspended

Rail services have today been stopped between Boston and Skegness because of flooding.

The East Midlands Train link between the two towns is the latest victim of the heavy rains that have hit the district over the last few days.

EMT tweeted a statement this morning, saying the service was being suspended until Saturday morning.

It said: “There has been heavy rain flooding the railway between Boston and Skegness.

“Our train service is now expected to be suspended until Saturday morning.

“The flooding is still high and is expected to get higher, there is also lots of safety equipment that needs testing.”