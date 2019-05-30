Man in ‘poorly’ condition after crash on A16 near Pilgrim Hospital

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Boston this morning (Thursday, May 30).

The incident took place on the A16 outside Pilgrim Hospital and led to a stretch of the road being closed.

A short while ago a spokesman for the force said the road would remain closed for the next 30 minutes or so.

They said a man had been taken to hospital, adding ‘he is described as poorly’.

The vehicles involved were a blue Jaguar and a silver Dacia, they added.

Anyone who may have information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 104 30/05/2019.