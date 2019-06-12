No trains between Boston and Skegness - and other transport news

Commuters are being warned of disruptions to services following yesterday's heavy rain.

East Midlands Trains has announced there are no train services between Bostron and Skegness due to flooding on the line.

Road transport is operating and passengers are advised to use the local Stagecoach X57 between Boston and Skegness.

Stagecoach East Midlands has announced a number of changes to services.

The Grimsby service 53B service to Market Rasen is running approx 25 minutes late due to a technical fault.

Due to flooding on the A158, Service 56 is unable to serve Hundleby, Raithby, Hagworthingham, High Toynton and stops outside the Shell Garage at Horncastle.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for all journeys today.

