Sinkholes appear in Boston roads – and hot weather may be partly to blame

Highways teams are dealing with two sinkholes on roads in Boston.

Sinkholes have formed in Church Road, close to its junction with Fishtoft Road, and Orchard Street.

Behind the barriers.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department said: “For safety, we have cordoned off the one on Church Road as we arrange the necessary repairs.

“We are currently liaising with Cadent as there are nearby gas lines on Church Road and we need to ensure these aren’t affected by the repairs.

“The one on Orchard Street is much smaller and should be repaired within the next week.”

Turning to the cause of the sinkholes, they said: “The voids under the carriageway that’s ultimately caused these sinkholes aren’t the result of the hot weather, but the high temperatures might have made the top layers more susceptible to collapse.”