Three out of four lanes on Haven Bridge, Boston, now open following burst water main

UPDATE: Three out of four lanes on Haven Bridge, Boston, are now open, Anglian Water has said.

“Our teams have started the repair and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re sorry for any disruption this work has caused,” a spokesman said a short time ago.

ORIGINAL STORY: A burst water main has led to widespread disruption in Boston this morning (Thursday, October 17) – and could be for some time still.

The incident took place early this morning, with Lincolnshire Police notifying the public via its Twitter feed at about 5.15am that John Adams Way would be closed ‘for the foreseeable’ near to Haven Bridge as a result of it.

A short while ago, Haven Bridge was down to one carriageway with traffic able to cross it from the Liquorpond Street roundabout towards Pilgrim Hospital, but not via High Street, and not from any road in the other direction.

It has led, inevitably, to lengthy tailbacks in the town and even outlying areas as motorists attempt to find another way over the Haven or Witham.

Where High Street meets John Adams Way.

It has also caused school closures – Boston Grammar School said it was necessary to close the school on health and safety grounds, while Boston Pioneers explained on Twitter its site is fed by the mains supply and that it could not open without water.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We were notified of a burst water main in Boston early this morning. We have since isolated the burst and water supply has been restored to our customers, however there may be some low pressure.

“Due to the burst, John Adams Way has been closed to traffic and a diversion put in place. We are currently working to clear the road and have part of the southbound carriage way open. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to have this done and would like to apologise for the disruption this has caused.”

Brylaine Travel has tweeted that the road it expects to be closed until 5pm.