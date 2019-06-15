TRAIN TRAVEL: Disruptions continue on line between Boston and Skegness

The East Midlands Trains service from Nottingham to Skegness. continues to face disruptions following the floods at Wainfleet.

This morning they tweeted a further photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.

The flooded line between Boston and Skegness.

They said: "Disruption continues on our Nottingham-Skegness route because of flooding. Rail replacement buses run Boston - Skegness.

"@networkrail are working to assess the damage and recover the service safely."

For updates, please visit their website here;

Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.

An aerial view of Wainfllet showing flooding on the train line.